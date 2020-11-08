Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the US-election results wherein Joe Biden has been elected as the President and Kamala Harris as the Vice President of the United States of America. The Manikarnika actor has very different opinions for both the elected candidates. Kangana does not think highly of ‘Gajni’ Joe Biden but praises Kamala Harris. Also Read - 2020 US Election Results: Biden and Harris Won | What Happens Next?

Taking to Twitter, she gave her own predictions of America’s future. Sharing Kamala’s victory speech, she wrote, “Not sure about Gajni Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected into him he won’t last more than a year, clearly Kamal Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day. (sic)” Also Read - US President-elect Joe Biden to Provide American Citizenship to Over 5 Lakh Indians, Likely to Raise H-1B Visa Limit | Key Points

Kangana’s tweet got mixed responses from the Twitterverse. One user wrote, “This post is mean @KanganaTeam. People have chosen Joe due to his merits. They both would make a great team. I appreciate you but please don’t demean such a respectful person!!”

“I respect you very much Kangana ji and a very big fan. But this is incorrect, Kamala Harris is a disgrace to Indian women. She sold the country in the hands of radicals. Before running this election she called herself Black women just to climb that ladder”, wrote another.

This post is mean @KanganaTeam. People have chosen Joe due to his merits. They both would make a great team. I appreciate you but please don’t demean such a respectful person!! — Amandeep Kaur (@Amandee42704055) November 8, 2020

This lady really needs some treat’ment She has Names for each one wh0 are n0t in fav0r of BJP Bi’den Gaj’ni

Mumb’ai P0K

Bollyw00d Bullydaw00d Gu’tter

Far’mers Terr0r’ist Get well S00n. — Raj Nagar (@RajNagar84) November 8, 2020

Don’t cheer so soon, please see Kamala’s stand on Kashmir issue first. Besides she didn’t fight and win elections, this is more like a back door entry to Presidency, after Biden essentially won by cheating. — Ganesh (@CapHaddock121) November 8, 2020

I respect you very much Kangana ji and a very big fan. But this is incorrect, Kamala Harris is a disgrace to Indian women. She sold the country in the hands of radicals. Before running this election she called herself Black women just to climb that ladder. — Rose (@Rose59028464) November 8, 2020



Joe became the 46th president of the United States on Saturday after he won electoral votes from Pennsylvania and Nevada. He won over Donald Trump and the former president called it a ‘voter fraud’. Kamala, too celebrated her victorious win over Donal Trump. However, Trump has announced that he will be filing multiple lawsuits against the election results in the key battleground states such as Pennsylvania that gave Joe jthe crucial 2-0 electoral votes to cross the figure of 270 he needed to win.