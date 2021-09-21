Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Alia Bhatt’s new ‘Kanyadaan’ advertisement for a luxury wedding clothing brand that states that the Hindu ritual ‘Kanyadaan’ should be redefined as ‘Kanyamaan’. Taking to Twitter, the Thalaivii actor called out the ad for ‘mocking Hindus and their rituals’. In the above-mentioned ad, Alia questions the conventional Hindu marriage system wherein families ‘give away’ their daughters to another family in which they wed in.Also Read - Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Mahesh Bhatt’s 73rd Birthday; Soni Razdan, Shaheen Join Virtually- See Photos

In her long post, Kangana wrote, "We often see a Martyr's father on television when they lose a son on the border. They roar 'Don't worry I've one more son, uska bhi daan main iss dharti Maa ko dunga'.Kanyadaan ho ya putradaan…the way society looks at the concept of (lack of equivalent word in English or Urdu) renunciation shows it's a core value system. When they start to look down upon the very idea of daan…then you know it is time for re-establishment of Ram Rajya…the king who renounced everything he ever loved only to live the life of a Tapasvi (Monk)."

"Please stop mocking Hindus and their rituals. Dharti and women both are mothers in scriptures. They are worshipped as goddesses of fertility. Nothing wrong in seeing them as the precious and very source of existence (shakti)", she added.

She captioned her post, “Humble request to all brands ….. don’t use religion, minority, majority politics to sell things …. Stop manipulating naive consumer with shrewd divisive concepts and advertising…(sic)”

In another post, she continued, “Hinduism is very sensitive and scientific when it comes to gene pools and bloodline. In a marriage, a woman leaves her Gotra and bloodline and enters another gene pool and gotra. She needs not only her own father’s permission but also of all forefathers and ancestors whose blood flows in her veins. For this, smooth transition the father allows her from everyone’s side and releases her from any gotrain. But woke dimwits won’t understand this complex science. Butter to simply ban such ads and shut them up.”

She concluded by saying, “Dhan is not a dirty word, your mind is dirty. Dhan is used in many contexts like ‘Maine Ramratan Dhan Payo’ aur ‘Otra Dhan’ or ‘Saundrya aur roop ke dhani hona’ are commonly used terms. Kanya Dhan or paraya dhan does not mean you are selling your daughter. Stop This Anti Hindu Propaganda’.

She captioned it, “Don’t become a pest who loves to abuse and condemn Hinduism just because it is the most tolerant religion. (sic)”

Alia is seen saying in the ad, “Everyone said she is a ‘paraya dhan’. Don’t spoil her too much but he did not pay heed to such people. But at the same time, he did not say that I am neither ‘parayi’ nor ‘dhan. Am I an object to be separated, become a paraiah and be given away to someone else? Why only Kanyadaan? New idea is to believe in Kanyamaan.”

The ad featuring Alia Bhatt received flak from the netizens over its ‘anti-Hindu propaganda’. Post that, the company released an official statement that read, “In India, weddings are all about rituals and traditions that bring about a happy union. These age-old rituals have been an intrinsic part of our society and one of the most important being ‘Kanyadaan’. Harping upon this ritual and the conventional thought behind it, Our recent DVC featuring Alia Bhatt tries to promote a more inclusive and equal space for women in marriage and in life.”

Alia Bhatt also said that she believes in the thought. She said, “I am glad that I could be a part of this film and convey a message that might bring about a positive change in society.”