Actor Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at politician Sanjay Raut, yet again! The actor took to her social media account and shared a picture of Raut along with comedian Kunal Kamra. She captioned the post, "#Powercut in Mumbai, meanwhile Maharashtra government क-क-क…….कंगना ।"

For the past few months, Kangana and Maharashtra government has been exchanging war of words since the time the actor called Mumbai ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’. In response, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut called her ‘haramkhor ladki’ which was followed by her Pali Hill office being demolished.

The actor shared the same photo on Sunday wherein she is strongly reacting to the picture of Shiv Sena party member and stand-up comedian as they posed with a toy bulldozer. The actor expressed that she faced harassment, mental, and emotional torture. She said such mockery of the illegal demolition of my house validates my claims about them. “Even though I faced massive harassment, financial losses, mental and emotional torture but Maharashtra government’s incompetence and political innocence stands exposed so my struggles were all worth it, such mockery of illegal demolition of my house validates my claims about them”, read the post.

Meanwhile, a major power breakdown crippled Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Thane, Raigad, and Palghar on Monday owing to grid failure. The power breakdown hit the lifelines of Mumbai — Central Railway and Western Railway — with all local trains halting en route till Vasai and Diva. Hapless commuters at many locations jumped down and started walking down to the nearest suburban railway station.

Kangana is currently pursuing a legal battle against BMC as they demolished her office in Mumbai on September 9.