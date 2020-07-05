Actor Kangana Ranaut often targets the Bollywood mafia and the celebrities who promote nepotism in the industry. Now, she has launched a fresh attack on her contemporary, Taapsee Pannu. Taking to Twitter, Kangana’s team tweeted that the Manmarziyaan actor is a supporter of ‘Movie Mafia’ and wants to ‘derail the movement’ started by Kangana. Also Read - Abhijeet Bhattacharya Opens About Favouritism in Music Industry, Says 'Who is Salman Khan to Decide Who Should Sing a Song'

Sharing the screenshots of a news article where Taapsee spoke about nepotism, Kangana's team wrote, "Many chaploos outsiders consistently try to derail d movements started by Kangana, dey want to b in movie mafia good books,dey gt movies & awards fr attacking Kangana & dey take part in open harassment of a woman, shame on u @taapsee u reap the fruits f hr struggles bt gang up on hr."

Taapsee was also quick to hit back at the allegations raised by Kangana and tweeted quotes about ‘bitter people’. She tweeted, “A couple of things have followed in my life , especially the last few months. Really helped in seeing life in a better light. Brought me a lot of peace n perspective so sharing it.” However, she did not name anyone in the tweet.

A couple of things have followed in my life , especially the last few months. Really helped in seeing life in a better light. Brought me a lot of peace n perspective so sharing it. pic.twitter.com/77tyjxvnRv — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 4, 2020



The quotes shared by Taapsee Reads, “Bitter people. God loves them and so should we. Pray for them. They will find something negative to say about anything positive. They can’t be happy for you because they are disgusted with themselves. Don’t become bitter with them, become better and pray for their growth and maturity.”

However, this is not the first time that two have faced the heat with each other. Earlier, Kangana’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel called Taapsee ‘sasti copy’.