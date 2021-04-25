Actor Kangana Ranaut has once again taken a dig at Taapsee Pannu after she called her ‘sasti copy’. Making a strong remark on Taapsee, she shared a post by a Twitter handle Urban Dictionary, where they have given a sarcastic definition to Taapsee. The Queen actor called her a ‘She-man’ and netizens called Kangana a bully. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Male Version! Ranvir Shorey Gives Back To Trolls Who Try To Roast Him Over His 'Rahul Gandhi' Tweet

The urban dictionary twitter handle described Taapsee as, "Taapsee Pannu is Bollywood actress known for her befitting replies. She's also called as the 'Sasti Copy' of Indian superstar and padma shri recipient – Kangana Ranaut. She is also a member of Pappu Gang (sic)."

Kangana retweeted it and wrote, "Ha ha ha She-man will be very happy today (sic)."

Many netizens called her a bully and urged her to delete the tweet. One user wrote, “Is there any KR fan supporting this bullying? I am curious! (sic).”

Another user tweeted, “Then what’s the difference between you and Bullywood? All that standing up for Sushant only to turn around and do similar to someone else… (sic).”

One Twitter user wrote, “Kangana don’t do this kind of tweets it’s going to damage ur image please don’t do. It’s of requests. We all love uh. We can’t see uh in troubles (sic).”

Recently, Taapsee Pannu thanked Kangana Ranaut when she received a Filmfare award for her performance in Thappad. She said, “Thank you so much Kangana for pushing the boundaries. The benchmark of your performances just keeps going higher every year.” Kangana too responded and said, “Thank you @taapsee well deserved Vimal elaichi filmfare award…. no one deserves it more than you (sic).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial DoBaaaraa. She also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan co-starring Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi and Looop Lapeta.

Kangana, on the other hand, will be next seen in Dhaakad. She has also announced the sequel of Manikarnika which is based on the chronicles of ‘The Cleopatra of Kashmir’s Didda’ who rules the valley during the 10th and 11th centuries. She also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and a yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits and Thalaivi.