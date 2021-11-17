Kangana on Vir Das’ monologue: Actor Kangana Ranaut slammed actor-comedian Vir Das for his new video, ‘I Come From Two Indias.’ Vir posted a video on YouTube on Monday, which was part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington, DC. “Indian men worship women during the day and gang-rape them at night,” said one phrase in the monologue that prompted outrage on social media. After the issue turned big, Kangana reacted to it by taking to Instagram. Calling Vir’s monologue an act of ‘soft terrorism,’ she tagged him and wrote in her Instagram story, “When you generalise all Indian men as gang-rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world…after Bengal Famine Churchill famously said, ‘These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this…’ he blamed Indians’ sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger… Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism… strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas (sic).”Also Read - Vir Das Comes 'From Two Indias' And Fellow Indians Have a Problem With That - All You Need to Know About The Controversy

Kangana never shies away from speaking her mind, even if that lands her in controversy. The actor herself is engaged in a war of words over her latest statement after receiving the Padma Shri award recently. Following the award, she attended an event where she talked about India's freedom struggle and said that India attained "real freedom" in 2014 when the Modi-led government came to power and described the country's Independence in 1947 as "bheekh", or alms. Defending herself later, she shared a photo from a book that talks about India's struggle for independence.

Meanwhile, as the outrage increased against Vir, he took to social media to release an official statement on the matter. Social media has been split into two categories. On Twitter, some people were offended by the line and mocked him for it, while others praised his bravery for voicing the harsh truth. On Tuesday, Vir clarified his position on the matter via a post on social media. He said, "The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate Indias that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great (sic)." check his full statement here:

Vir, who is currently in the US, talked about the most contemporary issues India is facing, from its battle against Covid-19, incidents of rapes, the crackdown against comedians to the farmers’ protests. According to ANI reports, a police complaint has been filed against Das in Delhi for the video. ‘I Come From Two Indias’ on YouTube has collected over 7.87 lakh views till now.