Kangana Ranaut praises SS Rajamouli: Actor Kangana Ranaut has heaped praises on SS Rajamouli for his latest film RRR which has created havoc at the Box Office both at the domestic and the international level. The film has become the third biggest Indian film with only the Baahubali series ahead of it. Interestingly the top two Indian films – Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2 are also directed by Rajamouli.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Kangana mentioned that the biggest strength of Rajamouli is his simplicity and his love for the Indian culture. Her posts read, "SS Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever… He has never ever given an unsuccessful film. Yet the best thing about him is not his success but his humility as an artist, sadagi (simplicity) as a person and his great love for his nation and his dharma. Great to have a role model like you sir…Sincerely your fan (sic)."

Kangana had earlier posted during the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Alia Bhatt. In her stories on Instagram, the actor had anticipated that the money invested in making the film 'will be burnt to ashes' upon release. This time though, she decided to support a filmmaker. Interestingly, Rajamouli is the son of writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has frequently collaborated with Kangana on many films including Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Thalaivii.

