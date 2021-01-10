Actor Kangana Ranaut once again took to Twitter to remind her fans that they are lucky to have her as one of the ‘superstars’ of the generation. This time again, she decided to comment on the post of a random social media user who was in the mood to troll Taapsee Pannu, who is considered a ‘sasti copy’ of Kangana Ranaut by her own self and her sister Rangoli Chandel (read this ) Also Read - Mahinder Kaur Files FIR Against Kangana Ranaut Under IPC Sections 499 And 500 For Harassing And Defaming Her

Kangana went a step ahead in her tweet made on Saturday evening and compared herself with the grandeur and popularity of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She alleged that Taapsee has dedicated her entire career to 'impersonating' her to an extent that she now considers the Manmarziyaan star her true fan. "Ha ha ha I am flattered, she is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dessolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan," she wrote.

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 9, 2021

The tweet was made when a troll juxtaposed Taapsee’s photo from a shoot alongside Kangana’s photo from a shoot. While there seemed no similarity between the two clicks except that both the actors were sitting on a chair with white windows in the background.

Both Kangana and Rangoli have always been in a long war-of-words against Taapsee. In July last year, Kangana gave an interview to a news channel where she called Taapsee a ‘B-grade’ actor and a ‘needy outsider’. The actor had replied by saying, “Right or wrong, good or bad, success or failure, it is my journey. But here, what irked me and I felt like speaking up, was the fact that I was getting discredited. My hard-earned success or A-grade, B-grade, whatever it is, was credited to either movie mafia or the fact she has achieved what she achieved and because of her struggles, I am at the place I am. That is what really shook me up.”

