Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on Saturday morning and criticised the makers of popular web-series Mirzapur for ‘glorifying criminals’. In a report published in Dainik Jagran recently, it is revealed that the killer of Nikita Tomar got inspired by the character of Munna Tripathi from Mirzapur and shot the girl who refused to accept his marriage proposal. Kangana reacted to the same news and tweeted against the Amazon Prime Video‘s show. Also Read - Nikita Tomar Murder Case News: Was Tauseef Inspired by Munna From Mirzapur? Read on

She said that the show features villains as ‘anti-heroes’ and that’s where the problem lies. Kangana alleged that ‘good looking young men’ play the negative characters in such series and inspire the criminals to lead a stylish life. The actor’s tweet read, “This is what happens when you glorify criminals, when negative and dark characters are played by good looking young men and they are shown as anti heroes not villlains then this is the result, shame on Bullywood for causing more damage than good always…” (sic) Also Read - Mirzapur 2 Makers Apologise to Hindi Author For Using His Novel ‘Dhabba’ in Erotic Scene

This is what happens when you glorify criminals, when negative and dark characters are played by good looking young men and they are shown as anti heroes not villlains then this is the result, shame on Bullywood for causing more damage than good always… https://t.co/zlnPam1a8L Also Read - Mirzapur 2 Review: There's More to it Than Just Bhaukaal, Rasika Dugal is Star — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2020

Mirzapur has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others, it is a hit web-series that came out with its second season last week.

In the first season, Munna, played by Divyendu Sharma, kills Sweety, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar, after she gets married to someone else and refuses his proposal. As mentioned in the report, the Crime Branch found out that Tauseef was heavily inspired by Munna and decided to kill Nikita when he didn’t know how else to accept her refusal. He had obtained a pistol with the help of his maternal uncle named Islamuddin who’s currently serving a 10-year jail term for abducting a police officer. He, along with Rehan, shot Nikita outside her college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad.