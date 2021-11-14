Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut continues to defend her ‘bheekh’ comment. On Sunday, the actor took to her official Instagram account and shared a BBC article dated 2015. Kangana argued that our nation’s builders did not hold the British accountable for the crimes they committed in India. She also questioned why Winston Churchill (former British Prime Minister) was never called in independent India’s court for his ‘crimes’.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On 'Bheekh' Comment Controversy, Offers To Return Padma Shri If Proven Wrong

“If you try to figure it out, the answer is in my Times Now summit statement. It is because our nation builders did not hold the British accountable for the countless crimes they committed in India, from plundering our country’s wealth to ruthlessly killing our freedom fighters to dividing our country into two parts, at the time of independence. After World War II, the British left India at their leisure, with Winston Churchill being hailed as a war hero. He was the same person who was responsible for the Bengal famine; was he ever tried in Independent India’s courts for his crimes? No,” Kangana wrote. Also Read - 'She's on Heavy Dose of Malana Cream': Nawab Malik on Kangana Ranaut's ‘Freedom in 2014' Row

Apart from this, Kangana Ranaut also shared a letter which was written by India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to the then British Monarch. The letter shows how Nehru sought British Moharch’s approval for the appointment of the then-Governor of West Bengal as the Governor-General of India. “If such a letter exists, do you believe the INC attempted to hold the British accountable for their crimes? If so, please explain how my statement is incorrect!” Kangana wrote while sharing the letter.

For the unversed, just a few days after Kangana Ranaut was honoured with Padma Shri, the actor landed herself in fresh trouble. This after, she said in an interview that India attained “real freedom” in 2014, when the Modi-led government came to power and described the country’s Independence in 1947 as “bheekh”, or alms.

Kangana’s comment drew flak from leaders across the political parties. While Congress demanded a recall of Kangana’s Padma Shri, BJP MP Varun Gandhi called it ‘madness’. Aam Aadmi Party also filed a complaint to the Mumbai Police asking it to register a case against the Bollywood actor for his seditious remark. NCP leader Nawab Malik also lashed out at Kangana and said she seemed to be high on Malana cream (drugs).