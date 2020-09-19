Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government has been exchanging war of words since the time the actor called Mumbai ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’. In response, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut called her ‘haramkhor ladki’ which was followed by her Pali Hill office being demolished. Now, while speaking with Times No, she has demanded an apology from the Shiv Sena leader for hurting her self respect with his offensive remarks. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Wants 'Terrorism Free' Film Industry After Yogi Adityanath's Announcement

She also said, “I am the highest-paid actress. Last year I paid around a combined tax of Rs 15-20 crore. I am a very small part of this Maharashtra economy. I have generated employment for so many people, there are around 25-30 people constantly working with me. I fall I the highest tax slab of 43-45 percent, after giving salaries I get 40-45% of my earnings, rest all goes to the Maharastra government. So to stay and work there, I am paying taxes Sanjay ji. I want to know how are you contributing to the economy?” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut vs BMC Latest News: Civic Body Asks Court to Dismiss Actor's Plea Demanding Rs 2 cr as Compensation

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday filed a plea in the Bombay High Court over Kangana Ranaut’s plea seeking Rs 2 crore as damages for demolition of her bungalow. Responding to the actor’s plea, the civil body said that the demand of Rs 2 crore was an abuse of the process of law. It further states, “The writ petition and the relief sought for therein constitute an abuse of power. The petition not be entertained and should be dismissed with costs.” Also Read - Sunny Leone Makes a Strange Post After Kangana Ranaut Questions Feminists For Calling Her Sexist in Urmila Matondkar Row

A few days back, she created a new controversy where she called Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’. Defending her statement, she said, “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory.”