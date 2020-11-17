Actor Kangana Ranaut has demanded justice for Gulnaaz Khatoon, the Bihar teenager who was burnt alive and succumbed to her injuries on Monday (November 17). Taking to Twitter, Manikarnika actor wrote, “Our daughters are not safe, everyday there are bigger and even more heinous crimes against them unfold. Dear liberals I’ve a request don’t look at victims or criminals through your secular lens. At least don’t divide them, Let’s fight against injustice together #gulnaz_ko_nyay_do. (sic)” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Pahadi Avatar For Her Brother's Wedding Reception Impresses Netizens, See Pics

The accused Satish had allegedly poured kerosene on Gulnaz Khatoon and set her on fire on October 30 at Rasoolpur Habib village after she resisted eve-teasing. Gulnaz sustained 75 per cent burn injuries and succumbed on November 16. The accused Chandan Rai has been arrested by Vaishali Police in Bihar. The police informed that efforts are on to nab co-accused Vinay Rai and his son Satish Rai.

In her dying statement, she named Satish, his father Vinay, and cousin brother Chandan. The video statement of the victim went viral on the social media, wherein she alleged that Satish had set her on fire while Vinay and Chandan helped him commit the crime.

