Kangana took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share a glimpse from the puja that she performed at her own office – Manikarnika Productions. She was joined by her brother Aksht Ranaut and his wife. Kangana talked about how people in India are most excited around Diwali time. The caption on her post read, “No excitement like Diwali excitement….

Morning Pooja at the office…

Next week our first production Tiku weds Sheru is going on the floor…

I came to the city with nothing…

Gratitude for all the divine blessings I had along the way …

Looking back this journey seems surreal…

Happy Diwali to all 🪔

Earlier, in a post in her Instagram stories, Kangana talked about banning crackers during Diwali. She said instead of people advocating about a cracker ban, they should stop using their cars to control pollution after Diwali. Supporting Sadhguru in the whole debate, the actor took a jibe at people asking for a ban on crackers and said that they should quit using cars for three days to nullify the effect of firecrackers.

She wrote, “Perfect answer to all Diwali environment activists walk to your office don’t use cars for three days”. Furthermore, she also hailed Sadhguru and wrote, “He is the man who caused world record of green cover by planting millions of trees (sic).”

Whether you agree with Kangana’s point of view or not is a discussion for another day, for now, wish you a very happy Diwali!