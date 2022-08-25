Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw in Emergency: Kangana Ranaut’s directorial ‘Emergency‘ has got another stellar name added to the cast list. Actor, supermodel and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman has joined the team of the film in the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. ‘Emergency‘ is based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s political tenure, and Manekshaw played an important role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. He was the Chief of the army staff during the war.Also Read - Filmfare Removes Kangana Ranaut From Best Actress Nomination, Actress Says 'See You in Court'

Speaking about casting Milind in the important role, Kangana told the media that she needed someone both physically and mentally strong to play this role. The actor added that Manekshaw and Mrs Gandhi worked together during the war and strategised against the enemy and that’s a very dynamic relationship that she wanted to showcase in her film. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut To Sue Filmfare For Nominating Her In Best Actress Category

Kangana said, “Sam Manekshaw was the hero of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Milind Soman’s overpowering screen presence and talent were ideal for the kind of actor we were looking for to play this important role. Sam Manekshaw had clarity of vision and was a strong-headed individual and his relevance is huge in the film. The film showcases how two very strong-headed personalities, Mrs Gandhi and Sam Maneskshaw, worked together to fight the war against Pakistan. This chapter of history intrigues me a lot as it delves into how things worked and panned out for them. We are privileged that Milind Sir will be playing this role. I hope this film does justice to his enormous talent and great screen presence.” Also Read - Aamir Khan Reminds Karan Johar of Kangana Ranaut For Trolling Him on Koffee With Karan: 'I Had One Major Troll in my Life...'

Interestingly, actor Vicky Kaushal is playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his biopic titled Sam Bahadur. The film is being directed by Meghna Gulzar while Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra play other important roles in it.

‘Emergency,’ which features Kangana in the role of Indira Gandhi, also stars Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Anupam Kher in important roles. It is Kangana’s second directorial after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She’s also co-producing it with Renu Pitti while the screenplay and dialogues of the film are written by Ritesh Shah. Watch this space for all the latest updates on ‘Emergency!’