Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut is known for her outspoken personality. The actor is totally unabashed and unapologetic about her stances, her political views, her disinterest in the film industry, and the constant criticism she faces for pulling down her fellow actors, especially women.

In her latest interview with ETimes, Kangana spoke about people's obsession with her 'fair complexion' and how the filmmakers were ready to give her a chance in the industry because she was fair. The actor mentioned that the female actors in the industry are not given the right treatment and are treated as second-class citizens. She said she was fair when she had entered the industry and that was considered as the only 'mark of beauty' back then.

"Generally, in the film industry, actresses are given very bad treatment. They are constantly treated as lesser beings. So, to have that second citizen-type of treatment meted out to me didn't go down very well with me. I tried to make my own place and that was a big struggle. If I had to settle for what they were giving me, I don't think I would have come this far. For them, beauty was being fair," she said.

Kangana added that she never fell for that idea of beauty and wasn’t happy to see that people didn’t care for anything else than her fair complexion. The actor said, “I was fair enough and I could have made a place for myself for 3-4 years, which anybody with a fair complexion can. So, that was all that they wanted. They were willing to give me that shelf life in return for the fair complexion. But I was not okay with that. My fair complexion is the least of my favourite things. There is so much more to me as an individual and I was appalled to see that they didn’t care about that.”

Kangana is a successful actor and director today. She has also ventured into film production and has got her own movie production company – Manikarnika Films. The actor has definitely shushed all those who thought that her own claim to success could be her fair complexion. Looking at a woman beyond her skin colour is what many artistes across the world have been fighting over. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bipasha Basu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, late actor Smita Patil, Dipannita Sharma, Usha Jadhav, and Nandita Das among other actors from the film industry have spoken consistently about facing racism and fighting it at different points in their lives.