Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to the request of television actor Malvi Malhotra, who has sought help from the Manikarnika actor after she was stabbed for turning down the marriage proposal. Taking to Twitter, she requested NCB chairperson Rekha Sharma to take immediate action against the accused Yogesh Yogesh Mahipal Singh, who identified himself as a producer. Also Read - Malvi Malhotra Seeks Justice From NCW, Asks Kangana Ranaut For Help After Being Stabbed For Rejecting Marriage Proposal

She further said that she will pray for Malvi’s speedy recovery. Her tweet reads, “Dear Malvi I am with you, I read you are critical, I pray for you dear girl, requesting @sharmarekha ji to take immediate actions against the culprit, we are with you and we will get you justice. Please have faith. (sic)”

In the followed-up tweet, she pointed out that such things happen with small town strugglers who don’t have connections. She ends it by asking ‘how many nepotism kids have been stabbed, raped, and killed’. She tweeted, “This is the truth of film industry, this is what happens to small-town strugglers who don’t have connections and proper channels, nepotism kids might defend themselves as much they want but how many of them have been stabbed, raped and killed? (sic)”

The accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh, had met Malvi a couple of times before the incident on the pretext of being a producer, after which he started pressuring the actress to marry him. Allegedly, after she rejected his proposal, Yogesh attacked her thrice with a knife.

Talking to the media on Tuesday, Malvi said, “I would like to request Rekha Sharma ji who is a chairperson of National Commission for Women to look into this matter and support me. I would also like to request Kangana Ranaut ji to support me in this matter because I also belong to Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The kind of incidence which has happened to me in Mumbai, I didn’t expected it in my dreams, so I just want their support in my fight against the injustice.”

The incident took place around 9pm on Monday in the Versova area of Andheri when Malvi was returning home from a cafe. Yogesh, who was waiting in a car, stopped her on the way and asked why she had discontinued talking to him. An argument followed, after which he stabbed Malvi with a knife in the abdomen and on both hands, before fleeing.

She has been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The report suggests that her health condition is now stable.