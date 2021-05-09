Mumbai: After being banned by Twitter for her ‘hateful messages’, Kangana Ranaut feels that she will not last on Instagram ‘more than a week’. Taking to Instagram stories, she claimed that her post announcing her Covid-19 diagnosis was taken down by the photo-sharing platform and suggested that it must have been reported by the ‘Covid fan club’. Also Read - Bhopal Lockdown News: Corona Curfew Extended Till May 17 Amid COVID Spike. Details Here

Kangana wrote, "Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha twitter pe lekin (I had heard of terrorist and communist sympathisers on Twitter but) Covid fan club awesome… It's been two days here on insta but don't think will last here more than a week."

Check Out The Post Here:

Earlier this week, Kangana shared that she has been tested positive for Covid-19. She wrote, "I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev."

Earlier today, she shared a throwback picture of her mother and accompanied it with a long emotional post. She said, “Dear Mother When I left home did not expect the world to go dark suddenly, occasionally called home papa asked so many questions siblings had their own doubts but whenever you spoke, you anxiously asked only one thing,” What did you eat beta? Who is cooking for you ? Where you get your food from ?” Mom that always moved me to tears. In the moments of despair I reminded myself no matter what happens there is one person who will always love me and that gave me immense strength to fight and build my own destiny Mother. I love you so much. Happy Mother’s Day Yours Chotu.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Meanwhile, Kangana’s Twitter account was permanently suspended after a controversial tweet over post-election result violation in Bengal. As per the Twitter spokesperson, she repeatedly violated Twitter policy on ‘hateful conduct and abusive behaviour’. The micro-blogging site’s spokesperson told Wion, “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service.”