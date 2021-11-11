Kangana Ranaut’s wedding: Actor Kangana Ranaut is very clear about her ambitions and goals in the next few years. While she has ventured into filmmaking for digital platforms and has announced pan-India movies, she is also looking forward to being a ‘wife and a mother’ soon. In her latest interview with Times Now, Kangana revealed that there is definitely someone special in her life and she is in a happy space currently.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut or Deepika Padukone - Who Nailed Sabyasachi's Beige Blouse Better?

The actor has never been rumoured to be dating anyone in the industry (barring the whole Hrithik Roshan controversy). While the fans know about her family, extended family and friends, her romantic life has always remained under the wraps for a few years now. At an event where she spoke a few days after receiving a Padma Shri Award from the Indian government, Kangana said, “I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife, and of course, as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Proud Moment After Receiving Padma Shri Award, Says ‘I am Adarsh Nagrik’

When asked if she has a partner in life, she laughed and said ‘yes’. When asked to talk about her partner, Kangana said, “You will know soon.” The actor added that she thinks “there’s no such place (happy place) in love,” but she is

‘kind of” in a happy place. Kangana refused to give more details about her relationship and the partner and reiterated that everyone will know soon. Also Read - Padma Shri Award 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar Among 119 Recipients This Year

Before receiving Padma Shri Award, Kangana also received a National Award for her performance in the movies Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Panga, earlier last month. The actor has been on cloud nine with all the recognition coming her way and her revelation about personal life will surely put a smile on the faces of her fans.