Minutes after pop star Rihanna tweeted about the ongoing farmers' protest in India, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to call her a 'fool'. This didn't just irk Rihanna's fans all across the world but also pissed those appreciating the courage of an international pop icon to notice a contentious matter taking place in India. Many commented on Kangana's tweet, asking her 'to learn' from Rihanna.

One Twitter user also reminded Kangana of how she once used Rihanna's song 'Diamond' to express her happiness over being appreciated for wearing a 'dazzling' saree on the red carpet of Cannes 2019. The actor, however, reverted saying she wasn't handling her own Twitter account back then and it was her team who made that tweet. Calling the user 'tattu', Kangana wrote, "Oye tattu I took over my account in August last year before that it was a team fan page, mujhe na pop music samajh aata hai nahi main English gaane zyaada sunti hoon. Soja aab ho gaya tera …" (sic)

Objecting to Kangana calling farmers ‘terrorist’ in her tweet, another Twitter user commented, “Mam india 70% population is based on agriculture. Then it means 70% of country are terrorists.. It doesn’t make any sense” (sic)

“Kangana can call protesting Farmers as Terror!sts. But @TwitterIndia will suspend The accounts which will speak against The Govt !!” wrote another social media user.

A Twitter user who went by the name @Nher_who wrote, “Shut up and Sit down you motormouth,no need to insult India infront of the world !!” (sic)

Farmers in India have been protesting for over two months against the contentious farm laws passed by the central government. Despite multiple conversations with the authorities, no solution has emerged and the farmers continue to demand the scrapping of the new farm laws in the jolting winters of the north.

Kangana has been actively tweeting on the matter every day, also drawing criticism earlier for insulting an elderly farmer woman in her tweet. After giving fabulous performances in movies like Tanu Weds Manu and Queen, the actor emerged as the active speaker of women’s rights. However, slowly, she began to rise as the self-acclaimed nationalist who, most of the time, is the first one to jump the bandwagon in all leading issues, creating controversies for herself. And certainly enjoying them too! What do you think of Kangana’s reply to Rihanna here?