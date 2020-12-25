Actor Kangana Ranaut recently shared a throwback picture from a Mexico beach where she can be seen clad in a bikini. The picture, however, did not go well with the netizens, and trolled her for the same. Many called her out for sharing a bikini-clad picture. A few hours later, she gave it back to the people who criticised her on the name of the religion and tweeted, “A few people, after looking at my bikini picture, have been lecturing me about religion and life. What if Goddess herself comes at you with her hair loose, unclothed to drink your blood? You will be petrified leaving you colourless. And you call yourself a devotee? Walk on the path of religion but don’t try to preach and pretend to be it’s authority… Jai Shri Ram. (sic)” Also Read - Watch: Inside The Life of a Casting Director With Mukesh Chhabra | Exclusive

Check out the tweet here:



In the shared picture, Manikarnika actor can be seen chilling on the Mexico beach. The picture shows her back profile in a bikini and she captioned it, "Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here's a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico. (sic)"

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, Thalaivi. In the film, she is portraying the character of the late politician, Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Helmed by Vijay, the film also stars Arvind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Shamna Kasim, and Madhoo in important roles. She also has Razneesh Ghai directorial Dhaakad, where can will play a villain and the film has been touted to be one-of-a-kind high-action drama film. She also has Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas in the pipeline.

