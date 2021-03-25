Actor Kangana Ranaut has been granted bail on Thursday by the Andheri court after she moved the court for the cancellation of the bailable warrant issued by the court against her in a defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar. As per the Bar and Bench report, she has been granted bail upon furnishing a surety of Rs 15,000 and a cash surety of Rs 20,000. On Thursday, Kangana appeared before the court following which it granted bail. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Sashays In Rs 58,000 Kanjivaram Silk Saree While Celebrating Her Birthday | See Pics

On March 1, the court had ordered a bailable warrant against the Queen actor as she failed to respond to the summons issued by the court. Magistrate R R Khan observed, "For willful absence of accused (Ranaut) without any justified reasons, despite service of summons, issue a bailable warrant of ₹1,000 against accused Kangana Ranaut. As accused (Ranaut) has voluntarily remained absent without any justified reason despite service of the summons and even not filed any exemption application, therefore, as per law issuance of a bailable warrant of ₹1,000 against accused will be justified."

Defamation Case Filed by Javed Akhtar Against Kangana Ranaut:

Javed Akhtar accused Kangana Ranaut of making defamatory comments against him in an interview with a news channel. He further alleged that Kangana made baseless comments on national television and on social media against him, damaging his reputation. Akhtar told the court that Kangana unnecessarily dragged his name while referring to a 'coterie' existing in Bollywood, following Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June last year. However, Javed Akhtar and Kangana are claiming different things regarding the case. Javed Akhtar has asked for a defamation case to be registered against Kangana Ranaut under IPC sections 499 and 500.

In a parallel development, the Karnataka high court on Thursday sets aside an FIR registered against Kangana over her tweets where she compared protesting farmers to terrorists.