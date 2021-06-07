Kangana Ranaut calls Vikrant Massey a cockroach: Actor Kangana Ranaut couldn’t stop commenting on many pictures of Yami Gautam who just got married to director Aditya Dhar in a traditional Pahadi wedding ceremony last weekend. The actor took to her social media over the weekend to share a few photos of herself from her pre-wedding ceremonies that took place in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. Yami looked all graceful and lovely as the bride in all the pictures. And while her fellow actors from the industry including Ayushmann Khurrana and Vikrant Massey couldn’t stop praising her simplicity in those pictures, Kangana seemed to be on her own bandwagon. Also Read - Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar More Wedding Photos Out: Couple Can't Take Eyes Off Each Other During Jaymala Ceremony

She first wrote how it’s difficult to read the simplicity because it’s not easy to read something which is simple in a response to Ayushmann’s comment on Yami’s post. “As a matter of fact made up and artificial is most simply because it is so basic and easy to read that kind of show off but ancient and traditional especially when our history is older than the time itself makes it most layered and complex so what is organic isn’t necessary simple if you got perception to know the complexity of subtlety,” she wrote. Also Read - Yami Gautam Shines Bright In Her Haldi Ceremony, Shares First Pic of the Ceremony

Kangana then responded to Vikrant’s comment on Yami’s post by calling him a cockroach. Yami and Vikrant are good friends and have also featured together in a romantic comedy titled Ginny Weds Sunny. The actor joked and wrote, “Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!”. This didn’t go down well with Kangana who responded to his comment saying, “Kahan se nikla ye cockroach..lao meri chappal (Where has this cockroach come from? Bring my slippers.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Kangana, meanwhile, has been a fan of Yami’s traditional wedding looks that celebrate the Himachal wedding culture. One of her other comments on Yami’s posts read, “Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh” (sic). The actor even shared Yami’s picture in her Instagram stories and wrote, “Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh” (sic).

Yami and Aditya met during the filming of Uri: The Surgical Strike that also featured Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Their fans were left surprised when Yami announced her wedding news on Friday with a beautiful picture on Instagram.

Your thoughts on Kangana’s comments on Yami’s posts?