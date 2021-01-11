Kangana Ranaut has denied the reports of joining politics time and again. Despite her inclination towards the field, she has maintained that she is happy being just an actor. However, on Sunday evening, she made a tweet hinting at changing her decision. Kangana wrote how she might have to think of testing waters if she’s being served with legal notices again and again. The actor mentioned that she’s tired of facing legal consequences everytime she speaks and no political party supports her. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Compares Herself to Amitabh Bachchan, Targets Taapsee Pannu Once Again

Kangana's tweet read, "Another day another case, various political parties investing in me like I am some minister, every day I face political slandering, legal battles and opposition without having the support system/ resources of a politician, even though my only love is cinema but I might have to.. (sic)

Another day another case, various political parties investing in me like I am some minister, every day I face political slandering, legal battles and opposition without having the support system/ resources of a politician, even though my only love is cinema but I might have to .. https://t.co/sGLTCNFaqU
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 10, 2021

The tweet came in the light of new legal notices sent to Kangana by five farmers for defaming them and talking about the protest in her statements and tweets earlier. Kangana waged a big Twitter war against singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and various others supporting the farmers’ protest when she mistook an elderly farmer woman in the protest for Bilkis Dadi from the Shaheen Bagh protest.

Earlier last week, she visited Bandra police station in the sedition case filed against for comparing Mumbai to PoK, for allegedly spreading religious hatred with her tweets, and for defaming Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in her statements. Kangana released a video and said that she has been bullied and attacked both emotionally and physically for speaking her mind.

