Actor Kangana Ranaut has hit back at veteran actor and MP Jaya Bachchan after the former stated during the Monsoon Session in Parliament that the entertainment industry needs protection and that the image of the entire industry is being tarnished, which hinted at Ravi Kishan’s claim that drug addiction exists in the film industry. Also Read - Shame That an MP, Who is From Film Industry, Spoke Against it: Jaya Bachchan Hits Out at Ravi Kishan in RS

Now, the Queen actor questioned Jaya that if she would say the same thing for Shweta Bachchan if she was in her place, beaten, drugged, and molested as a teenager. She further asks if she would say the same thing about Abhishek Bachchan if he had complained about bullying and harassment and found hanging one day. She ends the note by saying that she needs to show compassion for them also. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Has Dual Personality, Needs a Doctor: Shiv Sena Leader Anil Parab Reacts to Actor's Assault Tweet

She tweeted, “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also”. Also Read - 'Alexa, Say Hello to Amitabh Bachchan': Big B Becomes First Indian Celebrity to Lend Voice to Alexa

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also 🙏 https://t.co/gazngMu2bA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020



During the monsoon session at the parliament, Jaya had stated, “I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language.”

Previously, speaking about the drug abuse in Bollywood, Kangana had claimed that 99 per cent of Bollywood consumes drug and most commonly used is cocaine.