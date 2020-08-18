Actor Kangana Ranaut hits back at Naseeruddin Shah after in a conversation with India Today he took a dig at the actress and said ‘No one is interested in the opinions of some half-educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to you know, get justice for Sushant’. He even said that the people who have frustration in their minds towards the industry are ‘vomiting it out to the press’. Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah Takes Dig at Kangana Ranaut Over Nepotism Debate, Says 'Not Interested in Opinion of Half-Educated Starlet'

Taking to Twitter, he thanked Naseeruddin for ‘weighing her awards and achievements which none of her contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism’. She further questions if he would say this if she was a daughter of Prakash Padukone or Anil Kapoor. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Launches Fresh Attack at Karan Johar, Wants His Padma Shri To Be Taken Back

She tweeted, “Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which none of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism,I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter? (sic)”

Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which non of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism,I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter ? 🙂 https://t.co/yA59q7Lwbf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

In the followed up tweet, she said that his criticism also sounds like a holy offering. She further states that instead of watching his interview, she would rather watch ‘amazing conversation they had about cinema and craft last year’.

Naseer ji is a great artist, itne mahan kalakar ki toh gaaliyaan bhi bhagwan ke parshad ki tareh hain,I rather watch amazing conversation we had about cinema and our craft last year and you told me how much you appreciate me… 🙏 https://t.co/ZVXKVC4n66 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020



Her tweet reads, “Naseer ji is a great artist, itne mahan kalakar ki toh gaaliyaan bhi bhagwan ke parshad ki tareh hain,I rather watch amazing conversation we had about cinema and our craft last year and you told me how much you appreciate me. (sic)”

In the interview, he said, “No one is interested in the opinions of some half-educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to you know, get justice for Sushant. If there is justice that needs to be done, I think we need to have faith in the process of the law and if it is none of our business I think we should we should not concern ourselves with it.”

“It’s sickening. It is absolutely sickening. I have not followed it. I felt deeply grieved when the young man died. I did not know him but he had a bright future and it was a waste of a life. But I did not bother to follow the nonsense that’s being spouted by a whole lot of people. Every person who has any little frustration in his mind, in his heart, about the commercial industry, has been vomiting it out to the press. It is absolutely disgusting. I mean, keep these complaints to yourself, no one is interested’, he added.