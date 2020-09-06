Actor Kangana Ranaut has hit back at Sanjay Raut for his statement where he called the former ‘haramkhor ladki’. Taking to Twitter, she slammed the politician in a new video. In the video, she points out that he called her a ‘haramkhor ladki’ and as a politician, he must be knowing that every hour in our many girls get raped, molested, are a victim of an acid attack, domestic violence and are humiliated at work and the reason behind these crimes is the mentality that Raut has openly portrayed in the public. Also Read - Sanjay Raut on Apologising to Kangana Ranaut For 'Haramkhor' Remark: Will Think About it

She further says that India’s daughters will never forgive him. She says that when Naseeruddin Shah has given a similar kind of statement nobody called him ‘haramkhor’. Speaking about Mumbai Police, she said that she always had praised them in the past but not when they did act during the Sadhu lynching, did not file FIR for Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, or rejects to record her statements, then she does criticize them. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Called 'Haramkhor Ladki' by Sanjay Raut, Dia Mirza Asks Him to Apologise

She concludes by saying that Sanjay Raut is not Maharashtra and that she has been threatened that if she comes to Mumbai, she will be killed. She says ‘Milte Hai September 9 Ko’. Also Read - Final-year Exams 2020: Maharashtra Colleges, Universities to Submit Detailed Plan For Holding Exams to Govt Soon | Read Here

Watch the video here:



Earlier, Sanjay Raut told ANI that he will only apologize to Kangana only if she apologizes to Maharashtra. He said, “If that girl (Kangana Ranaut) will apologize to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?”

The feud began when Manikarnika actress had said that she feels unsafe in Mumbai after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She tweeted, “After a major star has been killed I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don’t trust @MumbaiPolice cos they ignored SSR’s complaints, he told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed, if I feel unsafe,does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?”

She further wrote, “Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir.”

Shiv Sena reacted strongly and said, “We kindly request her not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police. The Home Ministry should take action over it.”

Hitting back at Shiv Sena, she wrote, “I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (Stop me if you dare).”