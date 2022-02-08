Mumbai: Bhojpuri star and MP Manoj Tiwari says Kangana Ranaut is very ‘harsh’ with the Maharashtra government and she should understand the responsibility as an artiste. The actor-turned-politician was speaking in an interview when he said a person’s opinion shouldn’t be too strong that it ends up hurting someone. As quoted by many news websites, Tiwari spoke in Unfiltered by Samdish and said, “One should not keep one’s opinion so loud that it hits someone directly. An artist also has some responsibility.”Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut to Host Ekta Kapoor’s Controversial Reality Show, Takes a Dig at Salman Khan ‘Ye Koi Aapke Bade Bhai Ka Ghar Nahi Hai’- Watch

The popular singer and a reality show participant mentioned Kangana's stance during the entire Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He said what Kangana did during that time was commendable but how she dealt with the Maharashtra government later wasn't respectful.

"When she used to talk about Sushant (Singh Rajput), she was right. But then her attitude towards the Maharashtra government has been harsh. It's not correct. You can say what you feel, but you should be respectful and within your limits, while talking about someone as being disrespectful is not the culture of this country," he said.

Tiwari also spoke about filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and how he once tried to tell him about not speaking against the government. “I called Anurag Kashyap and asked him ‘kya ho gaya’. I tried to reason with him, but then he didn’t listen to me. So, I have stopped talking to him now,” he said.

