After the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt had told a channel that the late actor was going ‘the Parveen Babi way.’ This irked many people including Kangana Ranaut who lashed out at the director in her latest interview. Kangana called the director’s statement frivolous and insensitive. She said that Bhatt should remember he is talking about an actor who was an exemplary student and more intelligent than many Bollywood brains combined. An angry Kangana added that she wants to see how the Bhatt family would react if someone tells them that their kids are going the ‘Parveen Babi way.‘ Also Read - 'Your Twinkling Eyes Taught The World How to Dream'! Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pens a Heartfelt Open Letter

Kangana was quoted saying, “Now his brother is jumping into this whole thing and claiming that Sushant was turning Parveen Babi. Who is he to say that? Sushant was a rank holder; he also left a scholarship from Stanford University to pursue his dreams. Something that their (Bhatt) children cannot even think of.” The Queen actor added, “Tomorrow if their children hang themselves on the roof and somebody jumps up and comments that it just happened because they were becoming like Parveen Babi, I want to see how they feel about it.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend And ex-manager Rohini Iyer’s Message For All: If You Want to Talk About Him, Celebrate His life And Brilliance

Kangana also recently released an explosive video where she was seen labelling Sushant’s suicide a ‘planned murder’ by the industry. She alleged that the late actor was always treated as an outsider and that got to him. She also said that the leading production houses and the directors never cared about his talent and he was the victim of the prevalent lobbying and nepotism in the film industry. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Wrestler Babita Phogat Supports Kangana Ranaut on Nepotism

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, Sunday, by hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his Bandra residence. The actor was 34. May his soul rest in peace!