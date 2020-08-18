Kangana Ranaut has taken a fresh dig at Karan Johar and has requested the Indian government to take Karan Johar’s Padma Shri back. She has accused the filmmaker of intimidating her on an international platform, conspiring against Sushant Singh Rajput and attempting to destroy his career and making an ‘anti-national’ film against the armed forces. Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Takes a Cheeky Dig at Kangana Ranaut-Rangoli Chandel For Starting Nepotism Debate

Taking to Twitter, she tweeted, “I request the government of India to take KJO’s PadmaShri back,he openly intimidated me and asked me to leave the industry on an international platform,conspired to sabotage Sushanth’s career,he supported Pakistan during Uri battle and now antinational film against our Army. (sic)” Also Read - Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Kangana has also quoted a tweet of former IAF pilot, Flight Lieutenant (retd) Sreevidya Rajan claiming that Karan Johar’s produced film has twisted facts. Also Read - Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl Releases on Netflix: Here is All You Need to Know About Real Gunjan Saxena

Kangana and Karan Johar’s have a long-run feud after she called the director ‘the flag-bearer of nepotism’ in the show, Koffee With Karan. The debate was reignited after the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Speaking about her statement ‘openly intimidated Kangana’, she was referring to his comments at the London School of Economics in March 2017 where he said, “You cannot be this victim at every given point of time who has a sad story to tell about how you have been terrorised by the bad world of the industry, leave it. She should quit the film industry, if she felt so wronged by it.”

Kangana and Karan were announced as the recipients of the prestigious Padma Shri in January this year. She had said then, “I heartily congratulate him. I think he totally deserves this award. As a producer, the kind of films he backs, whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, are commendable, as is the position he has worked to achieve. Even though his father gave him a head start, he has risen to the top because of his own efforts and merits.”