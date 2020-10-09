Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to wish her brother the best on his birthday. The actor posted a few throwback photos to express just how much she loves her younger brother Aksht. Kangana posted a picture from childhood in which she can be seen looking away from the camera while her brother is folding his hands as a cute child. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut on Indian Airforce Day: Actor Pays an Ode to IAF On Behalf Of Team Tejas

The actor’s post on Friday morning read, “When I was small whenever we went to temples my Dadi whispered in my ear ‘बोलो माता रानी मुझे एक भईया देदो’ without even knowing the meaning of these words I squeezed my eyes and repeated …ha ha on this day Goddess blessed us and what a wonderful blessing Happy Birthday Aksht” (sic) Also Read - 'We Are Waiting': As AIIMS Rules Out Murder in SSR Case, Netizens Remind Kangana of Her Promise to Return Padma Shri

Kangana has returned to work and she’s busy finishing the shooting of the bilingual film Thalaivi in which she plays the role of the celebrated Indian politician and actor J Jayalalithaa. The actor recently shared a few photos from the sets of the film in which she could be seen engrossed in a conversation with her director AL Vijay.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, she wrote, “Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi”(sic)

Kangana also shared a new still from her another film Tejas, in which she plays the role of an Air Force pilot. The still was her way of celebrating the Air Force Day on Thursday and also wishing her fans on the special occasion.