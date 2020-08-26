After the drug angle came under the scanner against Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case, actor Kangana Ranaut made shocking allegations against Bollywood A-listers and has claimed that of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) starts their investigation, many Bollywood actors will end up behind bars. Taking to Twitter, she tweeted, “If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood,” tweeted Kangana from her verified account on Wednesday, tagging the office of the Prime Minister of India. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Narcotics Control Bureau Registers a Case, People Involved Will Be Quizzed



She further alleged without taking names that her mentor used to spike her drinks when she was a minor. In another tweet, she wrote, “I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs, debauchery and mafia.”

Kangana’s tweet comes on the day when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned talent manager Jaya Saha in connection with the money laundering probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

An ED source said that the financial probe agency wants to question her about the drug angle that has come up after one of Saha’s conversations with Rhea got leaked.

Meanwhile, a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to look into the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the NCB registered a case on the basis of the ED communique on Wednesday. NCB director Rakesh Asthana said in a statement, “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned.”