Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of her upcoming film, caught up with Sanjay Dutt, who was coincidently staying in the same hotel as the Manikarnika actor. She revealed that when she got to know about Sanjay staying in the same hotel as hers, she went to check on his health and was ‘pleasantly surprised’ to see him look even more ‘handsome and healthy’. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut’s Reaction After Bombay HC Quashes BMC Demolition Notice: Thanks to Those Who Laughed at My Broken Dreams

Sharing a picture with him, he wrote, “When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health. (sic)” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Case: Demolition Malafide, Bombay HC Raps BMC

In the photo, Kangana can be seen striking a pose with Sanjay Dutt. While she looks simply stunning in casual attire, Sanjay looks dapper in a black t-shirt and trousers. Also Read - BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Charged With Trespass After Visit to Hyderabad's Osmania University

Check out the picture here:

When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hydrabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health 🥰 pic.twitter.com/VPB5reGThp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020



Sanjay Dutt and Kangana Ranaut have worked in several films together such as Ungli, Double Dhamaal, Rascals, Knock Out, No Problem among others.

Sanjay Dutt was recently diagnosed with cancer and after the treatment, he recovered and announced that he is now cancer-free.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court announced its verdict on Kangana’s demolition case and said that the action by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC ‘is nothing but malice in law’. Kangana reacted to the verdict and tweeted, “When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO. (sic)”

When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy.

Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams.

Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO. https://t.co/pYkO6OOcBr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has recently wrapped p the schedule of Thalaivi and returned to Manali for her brother’s wedding. Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana has Tejas in which she essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, Dhaakad, an action thriller film. She also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and a yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.

Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India.