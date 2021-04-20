Actor Kangana Ranaut has been mercilessly trolled after she posted a picture of Durga Ashtami bhog Prasad with onions. On the occasion of Astami, the actor revealed that she is fasting while her family gets to gorge on these delicacies. However, Twitterverse was quick to spot a bowl of onions. Onions and garlic are not considered satvik food items, which means it is a strict no-no in a Hindu household, especially during puja days. The bowl of Onions on Ashtami makes Kangana ‘anti-Hindu’ as per the Twitter users. Also Read - Jaya Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled After Pushing a Man in Roadshow, Twitterati Call Her 'Rude And Arrogant'

The picture shared by Kangana includes a poori, halwa, boondi raita along with an onion salad, served on a brass plate. Sharing on Twitter, she wrote, "Imagine to be fasting on ashtami when parsadam in your house looks like this (sic)." Ashtami ki hardik shubhkamnayein (Best wishes for Ashtami) in Hindi. (sic)"

Check Tweets Here:

However, Kangana was quick to put up a clarification where she stated that her brother had come over for some work and if he wishes to eat onions, he may. She also said that the beauty of Hinduism is that it is not rigid like other religions.

Meanwhile, Kangana, on the work front, she is currently busy shooting for her film Dhaakad in Bhopal. She has also announced the sequel of Manikarnika which is based on the chronicles of ‘The Cleopatra of Kashmir’s Didda’ who rules the valley during the 10th and 11th centuries. She also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and a yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits and Thalaivi.