Kangana Ranaut new controversial statement: After BJP MP Varun Gandhi's tweet, AAP member Preeti Sharma Menon has also objected to actor Kangana Ranaut's statement in which she reportedly said that India attained freedom in 2014 and what it got in 1947 was 'bheekh' (alms). On Thursday, AAP's national executive member Preeti submitted an application to the Mumbai police demanding that a case be registered against Kangana for her reported remarks that she termed as 'seditious and inflammatory.'

In a tweet later, while informing that she has made a demand of a police case to be filed against the Thalaivi actor, Menon tweeted, "The AAP strongly condemns the derogatory statement made by Ms Ranaut, claiming that India's independence of 1947 was "bheek" and not real independence (sic)."

In another tweet, she shared the copy of the application submitted to the Mumbai Police, writing that Kangana's reported statements are seditious under sections 504, 505, and 124A. "Submitted an application to @MumbaiPolice requesting action on Kangana Ranaut for her seditious and inflammatory statements on @TimesNow, under sections 504, 505 and 124A. Hope to see some action @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra (sic)."

Submitted an application to @MumbaiPolice requesting action on Kangana Ranaut for her seditious and inflammatory statements on @TimesNow, under sections 504, 505 and 124A.

Hope to see some action @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/9WxFXJFnEn — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) November 11, 2021

The whole issue emerged from Kangana’s latest appearance on a news channel where the actor was heard saying, “That was not freedom but bheekh, and the real freedom came in 2014,” in Hindi. The actor’s statement was largely understood as a reference to the BJP coming to the power in India in 2014 and Narendra Modi leading the nation as the Prime Minister.

Interestingly, Varun Gandhi, who is an MP in the Modi-led BJP government, also thought of Kangana’s statement as insulting and seditious. He took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi that by making that statement, the actor has attempted to insult the sacrifices of our freedom fighters including Rani Laxmibai whom she portrayed in her movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. His tweet read, “Insulting the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi sometimes, praising his killer sometimes, and now the disdain for the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call this thinking madness or treason (sic)?”

कभी महात्मा गांधी जी के त्याग और तपस्या का अपमान, कभी उनके हत्यारे का सम्मान, और अब शहीद मंगल पाण्डेय से लेकर रानी लक्ष्मीबाई, भगत सिंह, चंद्रशेखर आज़ाद, नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस और लाखों स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों की कुर्बानियों का तिरस्कार। इस सोच को मैं पागलपन कहूँ या फिर देशद्रोह? pic.twitter.com/Gxb3xXMi2Z — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) November 11, 2021

Kangana was recently given a Padma Shri award by the Modi-led government. The actor also received her fourth National Award for her performances in the movies Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Panga. Kangana is known for her outspoken behaviour and her polarising views on the issues concerning the nation. She was also banned on Twitter after several users complained of her alleged hateful and abusive behaviour through tweets and statements in the media.