Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday, said that she knows about those who are involved in taking illegal drugs in the film industry and she can help the Narcotics department in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor now demanded central protection in another tweet mentioning that she has risked both her life and career while talking about drugs in Bollywood. She then hinted at the possibility of SSR knowing the same details and getting killed.

Her tweet read, "I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that's why he has been killed." (sic)

I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that's why he has been killed. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

Soon after her tweet, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in taking notice of Kangana’s tweet and provide her with the required security. “Requesting @PMOIndia @narendramodi to look into providing security for Kangana @KanganaTeam so that she can help with the investigation of @narcoticsbureau,” (sic) Shweta wrote in a post.

Requesting @PMOIndia @narendramodi to look into providing security for Kangana @KanganaTeam so that she can help with the investigation of @narcoticsbureau. 🙏 https://t.co/sJmEiTBAdM — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 26, 2020

Kangana has been quite active in demanding justice for the late actor since the very beginning of the case. The actor first alleged a nepotism angle in the case and then took prominent names like Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Javed Akhtar in alleging that SSR fell prey to favouritism and lobbying in the industry. Later, she hailed the Supreme Court’s decision of transferring the investigation into the matter to the CBI.

On Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty after receiving a written letter from the Enforcement Directorate and evidence that allegedly proved that illegal drugs were supplied to both Rhea and her late boyfriend Sushant in 2019.