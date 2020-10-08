As the country celebrates 88th Indian Air Force Day, people on the internet are expressing their love and respect for the brave hearts on Thursday. Big wigs from the industry including Bollywood celebrities, politicians are taking to their social media handles to wish IAF on this landmark day. One of the celebrities who decided to pay an ode to the Air force was actor Kangana Ranaut. The actor posted her look portraying an Air Force Pilot from her upcoming film Tejas. Also Read - 'We Are Waiting': As AIIMS Rules Out Murder in SSR Case, Netizens Remind Kangana of Her Promise to Return Padma Shri

“Team #Tejas wishing everyone #IndianAirforceDay, our film is an ode to our Air Force’s greatness, bravery and sacrifice….. Jai Hind,” the actor had posted on twitter. Also Read - 'Y Plus' Security For Bollywood Actress, Why No Protection For Hathras Victim's Family: Shiv Sena

This was not it, as soon as the actor posted her look from the film wishes started pouring in from her fans.

JAI HIND… BHARAT MATA KI JAI…🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Vivek kumar (@Vivekku16706434) October 8, 2020

Waiting for first day first show…. — Naval kishor (@Navalsingh24) October 8, 2020

Meri Aasha Hai ki Bhartiya Vayu Sena ke Vimaano ke Udaan ki tarah Aapki yeh koshish bhi Aasaman ki unhi Uchaiyon tak Jaa Pahunche Jai Hind Jai Bharat ♥️🙏♥️ — Devansh Negi (@DevanshNegi) October 8, 2020

Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to get in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot for her next film titled Tejas. Directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film will begin its shooting from December 2020.

The first look of the film was released earlier in February which featured Kangana donning the Air Force uniform.

She captioned the post, “For all the brave hearted and strong headed women in Uniform who make sacrifices for our nation day in and day out …. Kangana to play an airforce pilot in her next , titled – #TEJAS“.

Directed by Sarvesh Mewara and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Tejas is scheduled to release in April 2021 but may get pushed ahead due to pandemic.