Actor Kangana Ranaut met the governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, today at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. The actor was accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel and the Y+security that was granted to her by the Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this week. After she came out of the brief meeting, the actor addressed the media and mentioned that she had a fruitful interaction with the governor who did not only just listen to her ‘like a daughter’ but also empathised with her. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Connection With Drugs: Mumbai Crime Branch Begins Probe After Receiving Orders From Anil Deshmukh

Kangana said that she discussed the incident (demolition of her office by the BMC) with the governor and hopes that justice will be served to her. The actor said, “I had a meeting with the governor. He is our guardian here and I discussed the injustice that has happened to me in the city. We talked about the incident in the brief meeting and I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of the young women in the country can be restored in the system.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Mother Calls Shiv Sena 'Coward', Says 'This is Not Bal Thackeray's Party'

The Manikarnika actor added that she went to meet the governor like a common man. Highlighting that she’s not a politician, Kangana said, “I am not a politician. I have nothing to do with politics. I am here as a common man, as a citizen of the country, and as somebody who started from scratch in this city which has given me so much. I had to face such misbehavior. I feel privileged and grateful that the governor listened to me like a daughter and empathised with me. I hope I will get justice.” Also Read - Your Govt is Harassing Women: Kangana Ranaut to Sonia Gandhi After Demolition of Her Office by Shiv Sena-Led BMC

The meeting comes two days after Kangana’s landed in the city and found the parts of her Bandra office demolished by the Shiv Sena-led BMC. The civic body carried out the demolition when the actor and her sister were still on their way back to the city. Later, the Bombay High Court issued a stay order. The case is subjugated.

Kangana is reportedly flying out of the city tomorrow. However, it is not revealed where she will be headed towards out of the security protocols. The actor was given Y+ security by the Centre earlier this week on the recommendation of the Himachal Pradesh government after she tweeted saying she doesn’t feel safe in Mumbai and compared the city to Pakistan occupied Kashmir in a controversial Twitter post.