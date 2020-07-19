Actor Kangana Ranaut appeared in a prime time show on a national news channel this weekend to talk about Bollywood biggies and alleged abetment of suicide in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor, knowing for speaking her mind fearlessly, made many statements in which she called out Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and Javed Akhtar among others for their alleged bad behaviour against the outsiders in the industry. Among many explosive statements she made on Republic TV, Kangana also revealed that she had suicidal thoughts in the past because of these industry biggies. She said, “If I didn’t have the spiritual guidance that I got from Swami Vivekananda and Sadhguru, I was obviously considering suicide.” Also Read - Bobby Star Simi Garewal Pats Kangana Ranaut's Back For Speaking in SSR Case, Mentions a 'Powerful Person'

Kangana once again alleged that veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar told her that she should immediately apologise to Hrithik Roshan for her statements against him or else she will have to commit suicide. The actor alleged that Akhtar is a good friend of Bhatt and also has big political connections in Mumbai, therefore, it’s difficult to challenge him or accuse him. Explaining further, the Queen star added that after she practised spirituality, she started feeling better otherwise she wanted to shave her head off and disappear. Also Read - SSR Case: Kangana Ranaut Asks Why Mumbai Police is Not Questioning Mahesh Bhatt, Says 'Will Return Padma Shri if my Claims Are False'

Ever since Sushant’s death on June 14, Kangana has been actively speaking against the Bollywood biggies asserting that the alleged suicide was the result of groupism against Sushant in Bollywood. In the latest interview, she also said that KJo wanted to wipe off her existence from the industry and had said that ‘she should leave the industry right away’ during his speech at the London School of Economics.

Kangana said, “I had invested in a lot of things, thinking of certain revenue. The contracts that I had, 18 brands dropped me within two months of the case filing on me. And then, they turned into a ‘daayan‘ (witch) and ‘a nymphomaniac’, ‘a man-eater’. The option of getting married or having a family was gone for me. They turned Sushant into a rapist (referring to the fake #MeToo report against him). How could he go back to Bihar? For people like us, ‘izzat‘ is important, not money.”

In the same interview, Kangana mentioned that if any of her claims made in the SSR case are found false or if she has said something that she can’t testify, she’s willing to return her Padma Shri award to the government.