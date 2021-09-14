Mumbai: After acing her performance in Thalaivii, actor Kangana Ranaut has announced a new movie. This time, she’s playing the role of Sita and epic period drama titled The Incarnation-SITA. The actor’s team confirmed the news with official quotes from both the director and the producer of the film. The new film is being directed by Alaukik Desai and produced by Saloni Sharma of the SS Studio.Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Kangana Ranaut Is Reminded Of Her 'Vella' Remark, Reveals '200 FIRs Were Lodged Daily'

"Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clear. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you, SS Studio for your immense support and belief," said Desai in the media putting his faith in Kangana's acting skills.

Saloni, who is teaming up with Kangana for the first added that The Incarnation-SITA is going to be a strong film about women empowerment in its right sense. She said, "As a woman, I couldn't be happier in welcoming Ms KanganaRanaut onboard our Vfx magnum opus, 'The Incarnation Sita'. Kangana symbolizes the spirit & essence of the Indian woman – fearless, daunting & daring… It's time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect."

Apart from this new announcement, Kangana has also got other anticipated movies in the lineup including Dhaakad which is an out-and-out action entertainer, and Tejas which is based on Indian Air Force. The film is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the writer of both Thalaivii and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The dialogues and lyrics will be written by Manoj Muntashir.