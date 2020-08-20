Actor Kangana Ranaut once again spoke against the famous Bollywood personalities as the Supreme Court decided to hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI on Wednesday in a widely appreciated judgment. The actor talked to Republic TV in her latest interview and questioned the silence of SSR’s former co-star Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in the case. She said that both Aamir and Anushka had worked with the late actor in PK (2014) and yet they never felt like speaking for the justice or demanding a CBI probe in the matter that invoked a mutual call of ‘impartial investigation’ among the people of the country. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Naseeruddin Shah For His 'Half-Educated Starlet' Statement, Asks 'Would You Say This to Star Kid'

Kangana also mentioned the names of Rajkumar Hirani, the director of PK, and Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji – YRF owners who produced SSR's films. Calling it a 'racket', the actor said, "Have you seen how this racket works? If one person does not say anything, the entire racket does not say anything. No one demanded a CBI probe for Sushant. If you see, Aamir Khan worked with Sushant in PK. But if he does not say anything, even Anushka will not say anything, Raju Hirani will not say anything, Aditya Chopra and his wife Rani Mukerji will also not say anything. This racket works like a gang."

Kangana, who is often considered a rebel by the film industry, added that Bollywood treated the case of the actor's death with utmost insensitivity as if SSR was not one of them. She said that no major star had the audacity of speaking for the actor who was an important part of the industry. "If you do not have a guilty conscience, why are you not saying anything about the death of someone who has been your colleague and an important part of your industry? You are making it look like some fly or mosquito has died. Do you not have any words to say for him? His father and his family members are crying, do you not have a single word of condolence for him? Can you not request for a CBI probe? You will not do it. Why? What are you scared of? This has been exposed in front of the entire country," said Kangana.

The actor has been one of the prominent voices from Bollywood in demanding a CBI probe in the SSR's death case. She has also spoken about the political nexus in Bollywood, the prevalent nepotism, lobbying and favouritism in the film industry that can slip any artiste into depression. Your thoughts on her latest statements against Bollywood?