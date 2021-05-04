Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut’s official Twitter account has been suspended after series of controversial tweets. In the tweet that appeared to have spurred the action, she urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘tame’ Mamata Banerjee using his ‘virat roop’ from ‘early 2000s’ in Bengal. The tweet has also created an outrage on social media. Also Read - 15 Dead, 70 Injured After Mexico City Metro Overpass Collapses Onto Road | Watch Video

On Twitter, she posted messages against the regulations guidelines of the micro-blogging site. In a series of tweets, the Manikarnika actor had made comments on the alleged violence that took place in West Bengal after election results were declared recently. She even demanded president rule in West Bengal after Mamta Banerjee-led TMC won the recent election in the state. Her Twitter account has been mass-reported for inciting violence against the newly elected CM, eventually leading to the suspension.

Responding To Twitter suspending her account, she posted a video on Instagram and termed the move 'death of democracy' with hashtags 'Bengal Burning' and 'Bengal Violence'. Kangana also said, "Twitter has only proved my point they're Americans & by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

She also faced flak on social media for tweeting, “Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #PlantTrees. (sic)”

Earlier, she has been criticized for her ‘insensitive remarks’ about farmer’s protest that she shared on social media. Last year, a writ petition was filed in the Bombay High Court that sought suspension for her Twitter account for spreading continuous hatred, disharmony in the country and attempting to divide the country with her extremist tweets.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Thalaivi, based on Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. She also has Dhaakad in the pipeline. She has also announced the sequel of Manikarnika which is based on the chronicles of ‘The Cleopatra of Kashmir’s Didda’ who rules the valley during the 10th and 11th centuries. She has also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and a yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.