Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday reacted to the news of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s resignation. Deshmukh announced his resignation from the position hours after the Bombay High Court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe corruption allegations against him by former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh. Also Read - Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actor Shubhangi Atre AKA Angoori Bhabhi Tests Positive For COVID-19, Under Self-Isolation

While tweeting about the matter, Kangana recalled the time when her office space was demolished and Deshmukh gave many statements against her in the media. The actor shared a fan’s post and mentioned that Deshmukh is now suffering the consequences of insulting a woman. “Jo Saadhuon ki hatya aur stree ka apmaan kare, uska patan nishchit hai. #AnilDeshmukh ye toh sirf shuruat hai, aage-aage dekho hota hai kya #UddhavThackeray” (Those who lynch the Sadhus and insult women suffer a tragic downfall. Anil Deshmukh, this is just the beginning) she wrote in her tweet. Also Read - Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Resigns After Bombay HC Orders CBI Probe Against Him

Kangana Ranaut recalls how her office was demolished by BMC and Anil Deshmukh talked against her

Kangana’s tiff with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government began when the actor tweeted about Mumbai and compared the city to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. This enraged many including Sanjay Raut, spokesperson of Shiv Sena, and Anil Deshmukh. While Raut went on to use derogatory language against the actor on camera, Deshmukh supported the BMC’s decision of demolishing a part of Kangana’s office situated in the Bandra area of Mumbai. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Uddhav Thackeray Meets Rohit Shetty as Sooryavanshi Gets Postponed Again

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana even released a video warning all against the downfall of the Maharashtra government. The actor’s tweet after the resignation of Deshmukh was made in the same light.

All about Anil Deshmukh’s resignation as Maharashtra Home Minister

“Soon after the high court directives, Deshmukh met NCP President Sharad Pawar and offered to resign to ensure an impartial probe. After the nod, Deshmukh has gone to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to submit his resignation,” NCP National Spokesperson and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik told mediapersons.

The development came shortly after a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G. S. Kulkarni directed the CBI to conduct a ‘preliminary probe’ within 15 days into Singh’s allegations against Deshmukh.

Following the High Court ruling, a high-level NCP meeting was convened by Pawar in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other senior leaders were present to discuss the ramifications even as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party clamoured for Deshmukh’s resignation.