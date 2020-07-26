Actor Kangana Ranaut‘s team that represents her opinion on social media made a post about AR Rahman‘s latest statement. In an interview recently, the music composer revealed that there’s a ‘gang’ in Bollywood which is working against him and that’s the reason he ends up doing fewer Hindi films. Now, Kangana, who had launched an entire campaign against a few Bollywood biggies by calling them ‘Bollywood-mafia’ after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, mentioned how every independent artiste has faced bullying in the industry. Also Read - Zoya Akhtar Finally Speaks on Kangana Ranaut Criticising Gully Boy Everywhere, Says 'She Herself Boycotted Awards'

In a tweet made on Saturday, his team wrote, "Everyone experiences harassment and bullying in this industry especially when you act autonomous and become totally independent," while reposting the article that carried Rahman's statement. Take a look:

In his interview with Radio Mirchi, Rahman, who has composed the music for SSR’s last film Dil Bechara, mentioned that he was surprised to learn about a gang who is intentionally or unintentionally not letting him work in the film industry. The legendary musician said that director Mukesh Chhabra told him how most people in the industry advised him against meeting Rahman when he was coming to see him for the music of his film. The Oscar-winning composer added that that was when he realised how he’s not offered to work in many Hindi films.

Rahman was quoted saying, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

