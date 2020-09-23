Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal about the drug abuse in Bollywood, has responded to the summons issued to Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh in connection with the drug case in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Taking to Twitter, she said that for the first time the ‘Bullywood’ is regretting their ‘cruelty, sadism and silence’. She further said that ‘Bullywood for the first time is wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall’. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh And Karishma Prakash at NCB Office: Here’s The List of Questions Agency May Ask

She wrote, “Finally for the first time Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall, for the first time they are regretting their cruelty, sadism, and silence. For the first time, they are wishing they could turn back time and bring us back. (sic)” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Talent Manager Jaya Saha Names Four Male Actors in Bollywood Drug Scandal

Earlier, the Queen actor took a jibe at Deepika after her name cropped up in connection with the drug cartel case. She wrote, “Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?”

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said that it has summoned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preeet Singh for questioning in a drug-related case. Another NCB official said that it has summoned Khambatta, Rakul and Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi on September 24. Deepika, along with Karishma, has been called for questioning on September 25 and Sara and Shradhha have been called on September 26.