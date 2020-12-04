After indulging in a war of words with actor Diljit Dosanjh over the ongoing Farmers’ Protest, Kangana Ranaut was served notice from the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) over her now-deleted tweet regarding the old farmer woman who participated in Punjab. The actor reacted to the entire news in a tweet on Friday morning and called it an attempt to make her ‘maahan‘ (legendary). Also Read - Her Tweets Portray Farmers as Anti-national: Akali Dal Sends Legal Notice to Kangana, Seeks Unconditional Apology

Kangana said that she has been dealing with many naysayers individually and now this notice by the DSGMC is nothing but a way of making her legendary. Her tweet read, “Film mafia filed many cases on me, last night Javed Akhtar filed one more, Maharashtra government filing one case every hour now congress in Punjab is also joined the gang…. Lagta hai mujhe mahan banake he dum lenge. Thank you” (sic) Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh Asks Kangana Ranaut to Stop 'Barking' After She Calls Him 'Karan Johar Ka Paltu'

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter war with Diljit Dosanjh

Earlier last night, Twitter had the most interesting time witnessing the entire verbal fight between Kangana and Diljit in which the former went on to call him ‘Karan Johar ka paltu’ and he asked her to ‘stop barking against the mothers of the land’. The tweets were widely shared on all social media platforms as many supported Diljit for taking a stand for the farmers who are protesting in Delhi against the new farm laws. While Kangana kept defending herself and maintained that she did not tweet anything to insult Mahinder Kaur, the elderly farmer woman from Punjab who was misidentified as Bilkis Dadi from the Shaheen Bagh protest in her tweet.

DSGMC’s notice to Kangana for defaming an elderly woman by saying ‘she’s available in Rs 100’

The DSGMC on Thursday sent a legal notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranautover her tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against the new farm laws. The notice was sent by advocate Harpreet Singh Hora on behalf of the committee member Jasmain Singh Noni. The notice said that when Ranaut’s premises (in Mumbai) were demolished, she used social media “to gather solidarity” from her fans, stating that the action was an attack on her fundamental rights. “Similarly, the right to peacefully protest is part of the farmers’ rights under the Constitution of India and she cannot claim a right to demean and insult the farmers,” the notice said.

As per the notice, Kangana had shared a tweet alleging that the ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’ who made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests earlier this year in the Delhi neighbourhood of Shaheen Bagh, also joined the farmers’ agitation over the new agri laws. The notice stated that the actor said in her tweet that the “same Dadi” who featured in Time Magazine was “available in 100 rupees”. The legal notice also said that several news reports claimed that the said two women were not the same. “And even otherwise, she has no right to defame any old woman for her political mileage,” it said. “This is a clear example of a hate tweet and needs to be tackled at the earliest,” the notice said.

— with inputs from PTI