In Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, Karan Johar’s manager along with Mahesh Bhatt will be summoned in the coming week in connection with the case. They will be questioned on the grounds of coterie in Bollywood that prevents outsiders from entering or surviving in the film industry. However, Kangana Ranaut did not like the fact that instead of the director, his manager is summoned. She accuses Mumbai Police of ‘displaying blatantly shameless nepotism even in issuing summons’. She further states that she has been summoned and not her manager but ‘Chief Minister’s son’s best friend’s manager is called for questioning’. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Update: Karan Johar's Manager, And Mahesh Bhatt to be Questioned by Mumbai Police, Confirms Anil Deshmukh

Taking to Twitter, she tweeted, “How can @MumbaiPolice display blatantly shameless nepotism even in issuing summons? Kangana has been issued summon not her manager but Chief Minister’s son’s best friend’s manager is called for questioning, why? saheb ko pareshani na ho issliye? (sic)” Also Read - Kangana Reacts on Anurag Kashyap's Claims of Rejecting Saand Ki Aankh, Says, 'Senior Actors Lost Out on Work'

She continued, “So Karan Johar’s manager is summoned but not @AUThackeray’s best friend @karanjohar!! @MumbaiPolice stop making a joke out of SSR murder investigations. (sic)” Also Read - Rumi Jaffery Opens up on His Last Conversation With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'I Knew About His Depression But He Did Not Speak About It'

How can @MumbaiPolice display blatantly shameless nepotism even in issuing summons? Kangana has been issued summon not her manager but Chief Minister’s son’s best friend’s manager is called for questioning, why? saheb ko pareshani na ho issliye? — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 26, 2020



Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in a statement, “Statements of 37 people recorded so far, Mahesh Bhatt to record his statement in a day or two. Summons sent to Kangana Ranaut to record her statement. Karan Johar’s manager has been called, if needed, Johar will also be called: Maharashtra Home Minister on Sushant Singh Rajput case. (sic)”

Deshmukh also added that official summon have been sent to actor Kangana Ranaut by the Police and she will be recording the statement soon. ANI stated that Mahesh Bhatt’s statement will be recorded in a day or two while Karan Johar’s manager will also be called in the coming week for further investigation in the case.

Meanwhile, Kangana will not be able to appear at the police station to record her statement but a police team can either visit her or record her statement via electronic medium. Her lawyer, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari also confirmed the same on Twitter.