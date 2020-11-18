Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the news of Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan apologised for visiting Kali Puja in Kolkata. Taking to Twitter, she questioned without taking any names, why people are afraid of temples and claimed that there must be some reason. She further added that even if they (Hindus) spend their lives in mosques, Ram cannot be taken out from their hearts. She then goes on to question the faith and asks if the Hindu past attracts Muslims to the temples. Also Read - Karnataka IPS Officer Says Firecrackers Not a 'Hindu Tradition', Argument Leads to Account Suspension of 'True Indology'

Kangana’s post comes after people attacked the Bangladeshis cricketer for attending the Hindu prayer ceremony in the neighbouring country, India. Also Read - Mumbai Police Summons Kangana Ranaut, Sister Rangoli Chandel For Third Time on November 23, 24



Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib attended the aforementioned puja in West Bengals’s Kolkata on November 12 in Kankurgachi area. However, he received threats on Facebook live and post which he apologised. He had said, “As a practising Muslim, I always try to follow religious customs. Please forgive me if I have done anything wrong.”

The 28-year-old Mohsin Talukdar, the person who threatened Shakib, was arrested by Bangladeshi’s Rapid Action Battalion on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has recently wrapped up the schedule of Thalaivi and returned to Manali for her brother’s wedding. Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana has Tejas in which she essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, Dhaakad, an action thriller film. She also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and a yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.