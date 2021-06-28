Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut recently reflected back at her 15-year-long journey in the Hindi film industry, thanks to fan-made video. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video compilation of her different looks from different years, leading up to her recent public appearance at the Thalaivi trailer launch. Sharing the video, she said that at the age when people are completing their education, she was struggling to make her career that too without her parent’s support and guidance from the film industry. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra’s Sunday OOTD Includes Asymmetric Top And Stylish Slit Skirt Worth Rs 37,523

In a long post, she wrote, "My sister sent this to me a fan-made video, made me smile. This is what growing up in the film industry looks like, I was a minor when I started working, I suffered a lot because I should have been in school studying and playing not struggling to make a career that too without parents or proper understanding and guidance of film industry but it also gave me a lot of time if today I feel after starting from a scratch at 16 and struggling for more than a decade to achieve success I can still start from a scratch at 34 and build my own studio and be a successful filmmaker because I have time."

She further added, "I truly believe in what Krishna said in Geeta, everything that appears bad has some good in it and everything that appears good at the surface definitely carries the seed of some bad in its womb… whether or not we see it that's our problem but that does not change the nature of reality. BTW thanks for the video. (sic)"

At the age of 16, Kangana began filming for her debut film Gangster. In her 15 years of career, she has given stellar performances in films such as Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu 2, Fashion, Panga, Raaz 2, Manikarnika, Krrish 3 among many others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is awaiting the release of Thalaivi, where she will be seen playing the role of J Jayalalithaa. She also has Dhaakad in the pipeline. She has also announced the sequel of Manikarnika which is based on the chronicles of ‘The Cleopatra of Kashmir’s Didda’ who rules the valley during the 10th and 11th centuries. She has also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and a yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.