Kangana Ranaut reacts to FIR: Actor Kangana Ranaut finally reacted to the news of the new FIR in her name. The actor took to her Instagram stories to show how she is absolutely unperturbed by the police case against her by the members of the Sikh community who found her statements offensive and disrespectful towards the community.

Sharing a picture of her wearing a skimpy black dress, she wrote in her Instagram stories, "Another day, another FIR… just in case they come to arrest me… mood at home (sic)." Kangana's reaction comes a day after the news of the FIR surfaced in the media. The actor seems to be holding a glass of wine in her hand while posing in that black dress in the picture that could largely be understood as her way of mocking the police case against her and the whole outrage over the statement that she made.

The Thalaivii star has faced several FIRs by many people in the past – sometimes for hurting the religious sentiments through her statements in interviews or tweets, and sometimes for allegedly passing derogatory remarks against a particular person.

On Monday, a fresh police complaint was filed against Kangana for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community by referring to them as ‘Khalistani terrorists’ in her post on social media a few days back. The complaint was filed at Mumbai’s Khar police station by one Amarjit Singh Sandhu who accused Kangana of trying to spread hatred with her statements and show disrespect to a community. Kangana has been booked under Section 295A of the IPC that is about ‘deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.’

The Padma Awardee had taken to her Instagram stories to write: