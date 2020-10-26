Actor Kangana Ranaut responded to statements made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in which he indirectly took a dig at the actor for talking about drugs and allegedly maligning the image of Mumbai and the Mumbai Police. Kangana took to Twitter on Monday morning and shared the story reported by india.com. The actor mentioned how her state, Himachal Pradesh, is known as the land of Gods, and Thackeray calling it land where marijuana grows, is insulting. Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray to Kangana Ranaut in SSR Case: Ganja Fields Are in Your State

On Sunday, while speaking at the Dussehra rally, the CM targetted those who 'call Mumbai PoK' and who 'cry for justice' to realise that 'ganja fields are in your state, not in our Maharashtra.' He objected to the picture being painted by Kangana without taking her name and said, "Mumbai is PoK, there are drug addicts everywhere – they are painting such a picture. They don't know in our house we grow tulsi, not ganja. Ganja fields are in your state, you know where, not in our Maharashtra."

Kangana, in her tweet, said, "Chief Minister you are a very petty person, Himachal is called Dev Bhumi it has the maximum number of temples also no zero crime rate, yes it has a very fertile land it grows apples, kiwis, pomegranate, strawberries one can grow anything here … You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill-informed views about a state which has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh.." (sic)

She went on to allege that Thackeray has been ‘openly bullying’ her and now targetting her state which is the place with ‘zero crime rate’. “I am overwhelmed at this open bullying by a working CM so there is a typo in the first tweet, it should be no crime in Himachal, yes clarifying again we don’t have poor or very rich people or any crimes in Himachal, it’s a spiritual place with very innocent and kind people..” (sic). She added, “Look at the audacity of a working CM he is dividing the country who has made him Maharashtra ka thekedaar? He is just a public servant there was someone else before him soon he will be out someone else will come to serve the state, why is he behaving like he owns Maharashtra?” (sic)

The actor also mentioned that much like Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai is also her home and she will not let anyone ‘snatch her democratic rights.’